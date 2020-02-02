Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 33,534 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 85,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $76.04 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,778 shares of company stock worth $21,801,251. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

