Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,301 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mobile Mini worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

MINI opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. Mobile Mini Inc has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

MINI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

