Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.39 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

