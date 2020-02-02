Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $104.30 and a twelve month high of $150.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.52.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

