Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,377 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 197,731 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 545,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HEES. Buckingham Research upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $971.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.91. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

