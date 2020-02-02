Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $26.94 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 109.5% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 73,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

