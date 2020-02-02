Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $104,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $356.38 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $242.47 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.52.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

