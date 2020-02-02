Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $85.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

