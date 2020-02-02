Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $104.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,918 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,483. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

