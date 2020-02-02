Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $204,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $14,933,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Generac by 21.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Generac by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.