Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $82.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.62. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $88.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $97,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,569.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $99,452.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,907 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

