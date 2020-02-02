Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $189.05 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $196.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.42.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

