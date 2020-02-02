Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Novocure by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Novocure by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,463,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,669 shares of company stock worth $58,404,584. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novocure stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

