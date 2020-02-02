Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,819 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Perficient by 126.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter worth about $2,859,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,333 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

PRFT stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

