Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of QTS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 105,089 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,914,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTS opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

