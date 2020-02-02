Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,206,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,488,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,811.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

