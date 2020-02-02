Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,342 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 157,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BHVN opened at $48.49 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

