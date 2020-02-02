Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $163.08 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,757.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

