Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,563 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,861,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,138,000 after acquiring an additional 110,230 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 866,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

