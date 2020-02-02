Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,944 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.01.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

