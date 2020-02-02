Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 207,264 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,264 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 206,129 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 535.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,923,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $372,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,667.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $97,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at $447,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 150.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

