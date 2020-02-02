Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,422 Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,422 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,409 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $1,157,591.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,945,591.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $1,405,380.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,058,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,850. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

KRYS stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.52 million, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.