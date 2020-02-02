Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,076 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,076 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after buying an additional 1,336,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,946.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 680,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,410,000 after buying an additional 520,445 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 96.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 497,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 339,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

IOVA opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.