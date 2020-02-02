Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,999 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $53.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

