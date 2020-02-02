Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,860 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,860 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quidel worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 190.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 300.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QDEL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

