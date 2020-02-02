Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 32,425 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,425 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of SPX Flow worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,111,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLOW opened at $43.74 on Friday. SPX Flow Inc has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLOW. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

