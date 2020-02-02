Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,819 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Fortive by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $204,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

