Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 51,412 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,412 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $54,584,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,493.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 350,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 285.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,395 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

BYD opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,926 shares of company stock worth $2,475,333. 29.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

