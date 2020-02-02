Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,977 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 91.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,507.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $281,968.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $53.04 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

