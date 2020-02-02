Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 70,872 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,872 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of EVO Payments worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 727,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,946,000 after acquiring an additional 526,836 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $110,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $329,760 in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Compass Point began coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

EVO Payments stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

