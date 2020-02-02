Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,166 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Novartis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

