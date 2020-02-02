Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,958 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

