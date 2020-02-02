Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 97,039 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,039 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.01.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $89,594.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,261,719 shares of company stock worth $243,406,595. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.37. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

