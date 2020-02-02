Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

PING stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.