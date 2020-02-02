Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Alamo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 122.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALG stock opened at $124.56 on Friday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $131.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

