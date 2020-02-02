Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Five Below by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

