Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,312 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Centerstate Bank worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSFL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 45.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $13,575,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

CSFL opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. Centerstate Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,452.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,398.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSFL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

