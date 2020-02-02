Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Weight Watchers International worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 61.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $253,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $383,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

