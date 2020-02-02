ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, BigONE and ZB.COM. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and $60,805.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047176 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066903 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,380.25 or 0.99244350 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000711 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00053687 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001643 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, LBank, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC, Coinnest, OKEx, Binance and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

