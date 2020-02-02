Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,561,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 974,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,717,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 288.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $114.31 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

