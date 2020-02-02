Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

