Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

