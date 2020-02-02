Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 260 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.98. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.