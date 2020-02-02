Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

