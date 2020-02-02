Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 30.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 327,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $106.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

