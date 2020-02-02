Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. 4,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,536. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.09. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

