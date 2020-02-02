Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $51,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $866.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.09 and a 1-year high of $888.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $853.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $814.21.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $831.71.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.