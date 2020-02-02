Chromia Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $751,031.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,804,949 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.