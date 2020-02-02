Chronobank Reaches Market Capitalization of $793,503.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00011907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $793,503.00 and $43,486.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.60 or 0.02989967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00196269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

