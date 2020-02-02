Chronologic Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $569,300.00 and $16,275.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00006419 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,215,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,328 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

